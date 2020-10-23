Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

42,184 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

42,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005454
  • Stock #: 20P6728A
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX7JZ603354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P6728A
  • Mileage 42,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. On almost any road condition, this Mitsubishi Outlander GT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. This low mileage Mitsubishi Outlander has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
digital signal processor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Wheels: 18 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto Locking Hubs
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
3.36 Axle Ratio
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Distance Pacing
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

