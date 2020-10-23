2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Leather Seating Surfaces digital signal processor Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs) Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto Locking Hubs Tires: P225/55R18 AS 1 Skid Plate Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat 3.36 Axle Ratio Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Distance Pacing Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

