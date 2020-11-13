Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

41,911 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6199281
  2. 6199281
  3. 6199281
  4. 6199281
  5. 6199281
  6. 6199281
  7. 6199281
  8. 6199281
  9. 6199281
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,911KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6199281
  • Stock #: 20P4885A
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31JZ612018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P4885A
  • Mileage 41,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi Outlander ES offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Equipped with 4WD, this Mitsubishi Outlander ES gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Mitsubishi, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mitsubishi Outlander ES will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio
Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2205 kgs (4861 lbs)
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 26,624 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 65,834 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES
 5,283 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory