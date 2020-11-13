2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Wheels: 16 Alloy Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Tires: P215/70R16 AS Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC Transmission: CVT 6.026 Axle Ratio Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets GVWR: 2205 kgs (4861 lbs) Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.