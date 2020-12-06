2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 43 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Tires: P225/55R18 AS 1 Skid Plate Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions TBD Axle Ratio Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert GVWR: 2370 kgs (5225 lbs.) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity

