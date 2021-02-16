+ taxes & licensing
250-758-5000
2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4
250-758-5000
+ taxes & licensing
Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL, include superior traction and stability. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4