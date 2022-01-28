2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 4 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8165089

8165089 Stock #: P2317

P2317 VIN: JA4J24A58JZ608050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2317

Mileage 39,423 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 43 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Premium leather seating surfaces Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 18 Alloy 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

