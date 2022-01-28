$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Nanaimo Mitsubishi
2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4
- Listing ID: 8165089
- Stock #: P2317
- VIN: JA4J24A58JZ608050
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2317
- Mileage 39,423 KM
Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. With 4WD, you can take this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15
