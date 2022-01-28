Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

39,423 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8165089
  • Stock #: P2317
  • VIN: JA4J24A58JZ608050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2317
  • Mileage 39,423 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. With 4WD, you can take this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Premium leather seating surfaces
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 18 Alloy
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

