2018 Mitsubishi RVR

Listing ID: 7924800

7924800 Stock #: 22E7378A

22E7378A VIN: JA4AJ4AW2JZ605477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,506 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Roof Rack Rails Only Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P225/55R18 AS Black Wheel Well Trim Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features Fabric seat trim Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC 6.03 Axle Ratio 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents WHEELS: 18 BLACK PAINTED

