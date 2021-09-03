Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

65,507 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SE

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

65,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8004051
  • Stock #: 22E4476A
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU1JU601880

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,507 KM

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mitsubishi RVR SE is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
6.03 Axle Ratio
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

