2018 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 68.1 L Fuel Tank Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Body-Coloured Splash Guards Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic 4.83 Axle Ratio 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers -inc: MP3 aux-in Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology 5 colour display audio system Siri Eyes Free voice recognition illuminated USB connection port and ha...

