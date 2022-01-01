2018 Nissan Frontier

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8116270

8116270 Stock #: 22F7073A

22F7073A VIN: 1N6AD0EV8JN712917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22F7073A

Mileage 54,606 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P265/75R16 AT -inc: Mud and snow rated Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sliding Rear Window Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Mechanical Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 130 amp alternator Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.357 Axle Ratio 3 Skid Plates Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 1179# Maximum Payload Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Safety Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual driver's seat w/adjustable lumbar support and 4-way manual front-passenger's seat Wheels: 16 x 7.0 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy PRO-4X Embroidered Cloth Seat Trim 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

