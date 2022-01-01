Menu
2018 Nissan Frontier

24,713 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

2018 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,713KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8116309
  • Stock #: 22F0279A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV5JN768250

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. At home in the country and in the city, this 2018 4WD Nissan Frontier PRO-4X has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. You can tell this 2018 Nissan Frontier has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 24,713km and appears with a showroom shine. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Nissan of Nanaimo is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Nanimo today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P265/75R16 AT -inc: Mud and snow rated
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sliding Rear Window
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.357 Axle Ratio
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6
1179# Maximum Payload
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual driver's seat w/adjustable lumbar support and 4-way manual front-passenger's seat
Wheels: 16 x 7.0 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
PRO-4X Embroidered Cloth Seat Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

