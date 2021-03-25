2018 Nissan Qashqai

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Cloth Seat Trim

Front Centre Armrest

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Sport steering wheel

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Bucket front seats

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Electric Power-Assist Steering

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

55 L Fuel Tank

Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control

6.39 Axle Ratio

Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season

Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)

Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 5 colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free