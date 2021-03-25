Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Qashqai S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD NissanQashqai S. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Qashqai S will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 5 colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free
Analog Appearance
