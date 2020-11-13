Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

44,344 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

S

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

44,344KM
Used
  • Stock #: P0447A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6JC701800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0447A
  • Mileage 44,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Rogue S defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Once you see this Nissan, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Nissan Rogue's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Rogue S is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Battery w/Run Down Protection
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
GVWR: 2027 kgs (4469 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

