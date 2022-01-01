2018 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8116300

Stock #: 21K9618A

VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL370418

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,608 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Manual 1st Row Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Tires: P185/65R15 AS Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 5-Speed Manual 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.07 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In Audio System -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free phone system and audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

