2018 Nissan Versa

24,608 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note S

2018 Nissan Versa

Note S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8116300
  • Stock #: 21K9618A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL370418

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Nissan Versa Note makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! The Nissan Versa Note S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Versa Note S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Nissan of Nanaimo is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Nanimo today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual 1st Row Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Tires: P185/65R15 AS
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In Audio System -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free phone system and audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

