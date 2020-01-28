Menu
2018 RAM 1500

ST- QUAD CAB 5.7L V8 HEMI STANDARD BOX 4WD

2018 RAM 1500

ST- QUAD CAB 5.7L V8 HEMI STANDARD BOX 4WD

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,804KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541265
  • Stock #: P26475
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8JS122898
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Tow/Haul Mode, Boxliner, Receiver Hitch, Power Winidows, Power Locks, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Vehicle Information Center and much much more...

This unit WAS $29,995 and is NOW $27,888 on sale until January 31st, 2020. Limited Time Offer! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26475

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Input
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • Tow/haul
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

