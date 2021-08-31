Menu
2018 RAM 1500

90,323 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL
Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

SLT

SLT

Location

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

90,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7852515
  • Stock #: N166361A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,323 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rear Power Sliding Window
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Woodgrove Chrysler

