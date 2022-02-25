$42,150 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8417388

8417388 Stock #: U3417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 42,171 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT Electronic Trailer Brake Controller GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Electronic Trailer Brake Controller MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special paint (PX8 P68 P12 P61 P71 P18 PYB P06 P64 PB8 P74 P72 P62 P81 P69 PL1 PGW P73 P63) Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL) 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painte... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP...

