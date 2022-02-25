$42,150+ tax & licensing
$42,150
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$42,150
+ taxes & licensing
42,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8417388
- Stock #: U3417
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 42,171 KM
Outdoorsman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special paint (PX8 P68 P12 P61 P71 P18 PYB P06 P64 PB8 P74 P72 P62 P81 P69 PL1 PGW P73 P63)
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Auto (DFL) 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painte...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP...
