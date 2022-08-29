$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9151624

9151624 Stock #: G362167B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering (DISC) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.