2018 Toyota Corolla

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Toyota Corolla LE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
80 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium fabric seat trim
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet