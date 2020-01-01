Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

L - Back Up Camera, 3rd Row Seating, Child Safety Locks

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,198KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4442334
  • Stock #: M26833
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC7JS901142
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This 2018 Toyota Sienna has a spacious, refined interior and surprisingly stylish looks, it elevates everything from play dates to date nights. Sienna also delivers enhanced efficiency along with plenty of get-up-and-go, thanks to its advanced 3.5-litre V6 direct-injection engine and Direct Shift-8AT (8-speed Automatic Transmission).  It comes equipped with USB Ports, Bluetooth, LCD Touch Screen, Back-Up Camera, 3rd Row Seating, Forward Collision Warning and much more...

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #M26833

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • STOW N GO
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

