2018 Volkswagen Golf

47,779 KM

Details Description

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2018 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6818279
  • Stock #: X28647
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU9JM279174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X28647
  • Mileage 47,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with5 locations to serve you in Victoria's Westshore (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), Courtenay (ID #40192), and Colwood (ID #D50003). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

