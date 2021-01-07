2019 Dodge Charger

+ taxes & licensing
250-729-7991
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3
250-729-7991
+ taxes & licensing
Designed for uncompromising performance, Charger SXT AWD delivers massive control exactly when you need it. The advanced automatic front-axle disconnect technologically, intuitively and seamlessly transitions between rear-wheel drive (RWD) and AWD without driver intervention.Listen to music, talk shows, sports and access all genres, favorite artists, winning teams all the time with SiriusXM Radio. Discover new places, find the best shopping, dancing, entertainment venues and restaurants with Navigation. Speak up and be heard and send and receive calls and texts while driving safely with hands-free phone capability. Navigate to every adventure and get turn-by-turn directions so you dont get lost on the way (unless you want to). Start your car from afar, or lock your doors from almost anywhere using your smartphone thanks to Uconnect.
Stock #U27806
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.
Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3