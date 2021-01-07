Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

20,843 KM

Details Description Features

$32,498

+ tax & licensing
$32,498

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - AWD, Leather Interior, Navigation, Satellite Radio

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT - AWD, Leather Interior, Navigation, Satellite Radio

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

$32,498

+ taxes & licensing

20,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6607172
  • Stock #: U27806
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG1KH611776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U27806
  • Mileage 20,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Designed for uncompromising performance, Charger SXT AWD delivers massive control exactly when you need it. The advanced automatic front-axle disconnect technologically, intuitively and seamlessly transitions between rear-wheel drive (RWD) and AWD without driver intervention.Listen to music, talk shows, sports and access all genres, favorite artists, winning teams all the time with SiriusXM Radio. Discover new places, find the best shopping, dancing, entertainment venues and restaurants with Navigation. Speak up and be heard and send and receive calls and texts while driving safely with hands-free phone capability. Navigate to every adventure and get turn-by-turn directions so you dont get lost on the way (unless you want to). Start your car from afar, or lock your doors from almost anywhere using your smartphone thanks to Uconnect.


Stock #U27806


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Premium Audio
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
POWER TILT STEERING
Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
AC Front Seats
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

