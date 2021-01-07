2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Garage door opener Remote Keyless Entry STOW N GO Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL 115 V Power Outlet Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Econ LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Pwr Dual Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.