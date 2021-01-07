Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,935 KM

Details Description Features

$25,399

+ tax & licensing
$25,399

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Stow 'n Go 3 zone AC Heated Seats

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Stow 'n Go 3 zone AC Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

$25,399

+ taxes & licensing

60,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6509058
  • Stock #: G28052
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR677662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # G28052
  • Mileage 60,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Stow 'n Go Rer Seats, Third Row Seating, Power Dual Sliding Doors, Three Zone Temperature Control, Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Side Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera, Econ Mode, Power Lift Gate, Remote Start, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #G28052


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
STOW N GO
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Econ
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Pwr Dual Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

