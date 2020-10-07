Menu
2019 Ford Edge

33,646 KM

Details Description Features

$31,648

+ tax & licensing
SEL - Heated Seats NAV Dual Zone AC

SEL - Heated Seats NAV Dual Zone AC

Location

Sale Price

33,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010314
  • Stock #: G27725
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBC40749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Reverse Park Assist, Auto Stop/Start, Lane Keep Assist, Dual Zone Temperature Control, Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support Driver's Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #G27725


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Soft Top
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Roof Spoiler
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

