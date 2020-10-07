2019 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering remote start Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Soft Top Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Roof Spoiler Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Blind Spot Detection LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Auto Start/Stop 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat **NAVIGATION**

