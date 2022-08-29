Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

112,929 KM

2019 GMC Canyon
Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain

2019 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

112,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9023512
  • Stock #: P0852A
  • VIN: 1GTG6FEN9K1112538

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth is the one! Nissan of Nanaimo is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Nanimo today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2022/8/1

Vehicle Features

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Transfer case shield
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
HD Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Steering wheel leather-wrapped
Defogger rear-window electric
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Seat adjuster driver 6-way power
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Seat trim cloth
Fog lamps front
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Seats front bucket
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Mouldings chrome beltline
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Door locks power
Rear axle 3.42 ratio
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Air conditioning single-zone automatic climate control
Tailgate locking
Steering column tilt and telescopic manual
Remote keyless entry extended range
Console overhead
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Door handles body-colour
Display driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Radio HD
Traction control electronic
Bumper rear body-colour
Wheel spare 16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Window rear-sliding manual
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Mirror spotter located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Tailgate handle Black
Glass windshield shade band
Handles door release front and rear chrome
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control
Console floor front compartment custom
Seat adjuster 4-way power front passenger
Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Cruise control electronic automatic
Lighting interior dual reading
Differential automatic locking rear
Suspension Package Off-Road
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Transmission 8-speed automatic
Steering electric power-assist
Frame fully-boxed
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing S...
OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten ...
Microphones Driver side and Passenger side
Tire spare 265/70R16 all-season blackwall
Tires 255/65R17 all-terrain blackwall
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Engine 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Transfer case electric 2-speed AutoTrac
Recovery hooks front
Instrument panel soft-touch materials
Interior trim aluminum
Headlamps halogen projector-type with LED signature
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial. V...
Grille Black with body colour surround
Audio system Premium GMC Infotainment System with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones ad...
USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOT) 8 diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

