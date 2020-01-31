Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL- AWD Heated Steering Wheel Lane Departure Sensors

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL- AWD Heated Steering Wheel Lane Departure Sensors

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4454919
  2. 4454919
  3. 4454919
  4. 4454919
  5. 4454919
  6. 4454919
  7. 4454919
  8. 4454919
  9. 4454919
  10. 4454919
  11. 4454919
  12. 4454919
  13. 4454919
  14. 4454919
  15. 4454919
  16. 4454919
  17. 4454919
  18. 4454919
  19. 4454919
  20. 4454919
  21. 4454919
  22. 4454919
  23. 4454919
  24. 4454919
  25. 4454919
  26. 4454919
  27. 4454919
  28. 4454919
  29. 4454919
  30. 4454919
  31. 4454919
  32. 4454919
  33. 4454919
  34. 4454919
  35. 4454919
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,672KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4454919
  • Stock #: D25881
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1KH017401
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, All Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Sensors, Hill Descent Control, And Much More...    

This unit WAS $27,995 and is NOW $25,888 on sale until January 31st, 2020. Limited Time Offer! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2017 Ford Escape ESC...
 71,572 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 99,101 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 80,713 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message