2019 Jeep Cherokee

22,340 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

  • Listing ID: 5397377
  • Stock #: P0368A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1KD107292

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,340KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0368A
  • Mileage 22,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite handles with ease. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Bright dual exhaust tips
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
GPS Antenna Input
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Off-Road Suspension
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8.4 Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
USB Mobile Projection
Apple CarPlay Capable
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Passenger Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
5 Skid Plates
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Paint w/Decal
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

