2019 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Safety Hill Descent Control Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Bright dual exhaust tips Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine Stop-Start System Jeep Active Drive II GPS Antenna Input Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Off-Road Suspension Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 8.4 Touchscreen Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Apple CarPlay Capable Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 5 Skid Plates Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets Leather Gear Shifter Material Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Paint w/Decal Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

