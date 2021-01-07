2019 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Hill start assist Heated Exterior Mirrors Satelitte Radio Power Panoramic Moonroof LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators CENTER ARM REST REAR **NAVIGATION**

