2019 Jeep Compass

27,703 KM

Details Description Features

$31,389

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

TRAILHAWK - 4X4, Navigation, Heated Leather Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale

27,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6483646
  • Stock #: U27966
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB2KT790221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,703 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Compass Limited offers seats with exceptionally generous padding that invite you to sink right in. Drivers enjoy eight-way power and four-way lumbar adjustments, and heat for first-row passengers. A heated steering wheel adds instant warmth. Above, fresh air and sunlight flow in with the power dual-pane panoramicsunroof. This Compass puts vehicle and navigation data upfront with a 7-inch full-color Driver Information Display touchscreen and pinch-to-zoom capability. This Compass also comes with a Media Hub including 12-volt and 115-volt power outlets, auxiliary input jack and USB port, and a second USB port for second-rowpassengers along with AppleCarPlay compatibility and AndroidAuto integration.


Stock #U27966


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Hill start assist
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
Power Panoramic Moonroof
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
CENTER ARM REST REAR
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

