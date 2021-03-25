2019 Jeep Wrangler

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 8 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6855250

Stock #: P0504

VIN: 1C4HJXDG2KW632157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0504

Mileage 28,813 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Removable Rear Window Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Comfort Manual air conditioning Trim Body-coloured grille Black fender flares Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features 180 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Black door handles Front license plate bracket Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 8 speakers Day-Night Rearview Mirror 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera GVWR: 2404 kgs (5300 lbs) Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Manual 1st Row Windows Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Illuminated Front Cupholder Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 3 Skid Plates Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 1000# Maximum Payload 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Illuminated Rear Cupholder Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tires: 245/75R17 All Season Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control 81.4 L Fuel Tank Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Analog Appearance

