2019 Jeep Wrangler

28,813 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,813KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855250
  • Stock #: P0504
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG2KW632157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0504
  • Mileage 28,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Cloth Bucket Seats
Manual air conditioning
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
180 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
8 speakers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
GVWR: 2404 kgs (5300 lbs)
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Manual 1st Row Windows
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Tech Silver Aluminum
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3 Skid Plates
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
1000# Maximum Payload
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

