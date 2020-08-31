Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

36,201 KM

Details Description

$22,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX - Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX - Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 5815773
  2. 5815773
  3. 5815773
  4. 5815773
  5. 5815773
  6. 5815773
  7. 5815773
  8. 5815773
  9. 5815773
  10. 5815773
  11. 5815773
  12. 5815773
  13. 5815773
  14. 5815773
  15. 5815773
  16. 5815773
  17. 5815773
  18. 5815773
  19. 5815773
  20. 5815773
  21. 5815773
  22. 5815773
  23. 5815773
  24. 5815773
  25. 5815773
  26. 5815773
  27. 5815773
  28. 5815773
  29. 5815773
  30. 5815773
  31. 5815773
  32. 5815773
  33. 5815773
  34. 5815773
  35. 5815773
Contact Seller

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

36,201KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5815773
  • Stock #: L28226
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD2KE116542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Wireless Phone Charger, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Headlights, Sport Mode, LCD Touchscreen, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock#L28226


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 44,295 KM
$21,191 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 40,252 KM
$21,606 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 27,270 KM
$34,689 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory