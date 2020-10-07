Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

12,263 KM

Details Description Features

$28,595

+ tax & licensing
$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 - AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 - AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$28,595

+ taxes & licensing

12,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6091221
  • Stock #: M28229
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA38KG580490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # M28229
  • Mileage 12,263 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Sorento features Seating for up to 7 Passengers, 17" Alloy Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Eco or Sport Mode, Remote Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and much more...


Stock #M28229


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Apple Car Play

