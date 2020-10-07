2019 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Grille

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators CENTER ARM REST REAR Apple Car Play

