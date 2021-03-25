2019 Kia Soul

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul EX is sure to sell fast. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats