2019 Kia Soul

50,747 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

EX

EX

Location

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

50,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6856344
  • Stock #: 20Q7191A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56K7909866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20Q7191A
  • Mileage 50,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul EX is sure to sell fast. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Wheels: 17 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system
3.96 Axle Ratio
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Tires: P215/55R17 LRR -inc: tire mobility kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cloth Seat Trim -inc: Houndstooth pattern w/grey stitching
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

