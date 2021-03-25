2019 Kia Soul

$16,888 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 7 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6856344

6856344 Stock #: 20Q7191A

20Q7191A VIN: KNDJP3A56K7909866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20Q7191A

Mileage 50,747 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Wheels: 17 Alloy 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system 3.96 Axle Ratio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Tires: P215/55R17 LRR -inc: tire mobility kit Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Cloth Seat Trim -inc: Houndstooth pattern w/grey stitching Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

