2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668483
  • Stock #: E26555
  • VIN: KNAE55LC5K6051680
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Less Than 2000 Km! Twin Turbo 3.3L with Launch Mode, Bluetooth, Premium Radio, Keyless Ignition, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Air-Conditioned Front Seats, Heated Front & Back Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Eco, Sport Mode, Forward Collision Warning, Head-Up Display, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Keyless Entry, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Dual Exhaust and Much, Much More...

This unit WAS $43,995 and is NOW $40,888 on sale until March 20th, 2020. Limited Time Offer!

Stock # E26555

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
  • Turbo
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Paddle Shifters
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Active Eco
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • speed sensitive volume
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

