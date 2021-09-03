2019 Mazda CX-3

100 amp alternator

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

45 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

4.325 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Tires: 215/60R16 All-Season

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment

Adjustable Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat

Wheels: 16 Silver Finish Alloy

Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Full Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Infotainment System Integration -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto This is a sophisticated safe and convenient way to connect a smartphone within a CX-3 while enabling focus on the road The CX-3 benefits from enhanced integration of music phone calls...

Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 6 speakers Bluetooth w/audio profile steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls 2 USB and auxiliary input 7 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT Aha internet radio functionality and Stitcher inter...

Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode drive selection switch and paddle shifters