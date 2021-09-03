Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

38,639 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,639KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7708777
  Stock #: P2180
  VIN: JM1DKFC79K0442611

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2180
  • Mileage 38,639 KM

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Snowflake White Pearl AWD Mazda CX-3 GS handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mazda CX-3 GS is the one! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
100 amp alternator
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
4.325 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tires: 215/60R16 All-Season
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment
Adjustable Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Wheels: 16 Silver Finish Alloy
Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Full Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Infotainment System Integration -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto This is a sophisticated safe and convenient way to connect a smartphone within a CX-3 while enabling focus on the road The CX-3 benefits from enhanced integration of music phone calls...
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 6 speakers Bluetooth w/audio profile steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls 2 USB and auxiliary input 7 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT Aha internet radio functionality and Stitcher inter...
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

