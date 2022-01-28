2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,495 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P225/55R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection 59.8 L Fuel Tank 6.386 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Wheels: 18 Alloy Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System GVWR: 2100 kgs (4630 lbs) Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

