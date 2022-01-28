Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

53,495 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,495KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8165110
  Stock #: 22E3637A
  VIN: JA4AT3AA8KZ604604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22E3637A
  • Mileage 53,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES handles with ease. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The quintessential Mitsubishi -- This Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
6.386 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2100 kgs (4630 lbs)
Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

