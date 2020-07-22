2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Wheels: 15 Alloy
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer