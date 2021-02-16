Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

27,535 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6689864
  • Stock #: 20P4032A
  • VIN: JA4J24A53KZ608362

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P4032A
  • Mileage 27,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
1 Skid Plate
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Distance Pacing
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Leather-Appointed Seats
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
TBD Axle Ratio
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2370 kgs (5225 lbs.)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

