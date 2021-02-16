2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder digital signal processor Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Tires: P225/55R18 AS 1 Skid Plate Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Distance Pacing Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Leather-Appointed Seats Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Driver Control Ride Control Suspension TBD Axle Ratio Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver and front passenger seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2370 kgs (5225 lbs.) Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 12 kWh Capacity Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

