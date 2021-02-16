2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6851340

6851340 Stock #: 20P2673A

20P2673A VIN: JA4J24A54KZ607883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,081 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 43 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Tires: P225/55R18 AS 1 Skid Plate Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Driver Control Ride Control Suspension TBD Axle Ratio Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Artificial Suede-Appointed Seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert GVWR: 2370 kgs (5225 lbs.) 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

