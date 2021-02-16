Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

28,840 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6689870
  2. 6689870
  3. 6689870
  4. 6689870
  5. 6689870
  6. 6689870
  7. 6689870
  8. 6689870
  9. 6689870
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,840KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6689870
  • Stock #: 20T5143B
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU9KU600543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mitsubishi RVR SE redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Mitsubishi RVR SE comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mitsubishi RVR has very low mileage making it a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mitsubishi RVR SE is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
6.026 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Digital/Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2019 Jeep Compass NO...
 19,893 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 67,038 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 41,511 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory