2019 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Fabric seat trim Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Wheels: 16 Alloy Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/70R16 AS Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC 6.026 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Digital/Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.