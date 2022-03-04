2019 Nissan Frontier

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 3 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8642897

8642897 Stock #: 22F0130A

22F0130A VIN: 1N6AD0FV6KN746788

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,390 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P265/70R16 AS Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Interior POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Mechanical Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.357 Axle Ratio Engine: 4.0L V6 1220# Maximum Payload Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 16 x 7.0 6-Split Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0 colour display audio system Bluetooth aux Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free GVWR: 2638 kgs (5816 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.