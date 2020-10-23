Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

9,655 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,655KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Kicks S is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/10/23

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Tires: 16
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

