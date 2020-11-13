2019 Nissan Kicks

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim 120 amp alternator Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Sport steering wheel Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable) 3.927 Axle Ratio Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control Tires: 16 Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Urethane Gear Shifter Material GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs) Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

