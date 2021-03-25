Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This 2019 Nissan Kicks has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Kicks S is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/03/25
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Tires: 16
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.