2019 Nissan Leaf

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel glove box Air filtration Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Automatic Air Conditioning Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Passenger Seat Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor 8.19 Axle Ratio Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

