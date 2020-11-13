Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Leaf

5,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

  1. 6079569
  2. 6079569
  3. 6079569
  4. 6079569
  5. 6079569
  6. 6079569
  7. 6079569
  8. 6079569
  9. 6079569
  10. 6079569
  11. 6079569
  12. 6079569
  13. 6079569
  14. 6079569
  15. 6079569
  16. 6079569
  17. 6079569
  18. 6079569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,256KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6079569
  • Stock #: 20L6069A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0KC316014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20L6069A
  • Mileage 5,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan LEAF SV is a perfect addition to any home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan LEAF SV. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Nissan LEAF SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan LEAF SV speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Air filtration
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
8.19 Axle Ratio
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Nanaimo

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 125,675 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S
 33,938 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S
 13,831 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

Call Dealer

250-756-XXXX

(click to show)

250-756-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory