2019 Nissan Murano

9,612 KM

$40,995

$40,995
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5585745
  • Stock #: 9MU4932B
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS3KN108874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9MU4932B
  • Mileage 9,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Nissan Murano SV, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Murano SV will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Wheels: 18 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
tires: 18
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Passenger Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

