2019 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels tires: 18 Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Passenger Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

