2019 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
250-729-7991
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3
250-729-7991
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Pathfinder features a 3.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline V6 engine with 284 HP and 259 lb.-ft. of torque Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Hill-start assist 18" Aluminum-alloy wheels LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic on/off headlights Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators 7-passenger seating capacity EZ FLEX Seating System Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System Advanced Drive-Assist Display (8") touch-screen display RearView Monitor Rear Sonar System Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Push Button Ignition AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers Auxiliary audio input jack Rear Door Alert Six USB ports including two USB-C ports Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and much more...
Stock #U28133
Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program.All ofour vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.
Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3