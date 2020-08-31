Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

49,203 KM

$32,667

+ tax & licensing
$32,667

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S - 7 Passenger, 4WD, Back-Up Camera, Apple Car Play

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S - 7 Passenger, 4WD, Back-Up Camera, Apple Car Play

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$32,667

+ taxes & licensing

49,203KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5751297
  • Stock #: U28133
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC592878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,203 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Pathfinder features a 3.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline V6 engine with 284 HP and 259 lb.-ft. of torque Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Hill-start assist 18" Aluminum-alloy wheels LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic on/off headlights Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators 7-passenger seating capacity EZ FLEX Seating System Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System Advanced Drive-Assist Display (8") touch-screen display RearView Monitor Rear Sonar System Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Push Button Ignition AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers Auxiliary audio input jack Rear Door Alert Six USB ports including two USB-C ports Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and much more...


Stock #U28133


Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program.All ofour vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
Chrome Grille
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
LCD Touch Screen
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

