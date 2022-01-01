Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

62,293 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8116198
  • Stock #: 22P3533A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MMXKC603826

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,293 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Pathfinder offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanPathfinder S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Cloth seating surfaces
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
GVWR: 2715 kg (5986 lbs.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

