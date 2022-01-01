2019 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 2 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8116198

8116198 Stock #: 22P3533A

22P3533A VIN: 5N1DR2MMXKC603826

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,293 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material 60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Analog Appearance Safety Rear Parking Sensors Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Seating Cloth seating surfaces Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 5.25 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints GVWR: 2715 kg (5986 lbs.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.