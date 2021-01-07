Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

11,882 KM

Details Description Features

$29,645

+ tax & licensing
$29,645

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$29,645

+ taxes & licensing

11,882KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6607178
  • Stock #: M28253A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW312785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,882 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Accident-Free, Navigation, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heating Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Detection, 4G Wifi and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 5 locations to serve you in Victoria's Westshore (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), Courtenay (ID #40192), and Colwood (ID #D50003). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #M28253A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Block Heater
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Side Turn Indicators
**NAVIGATION**
4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

