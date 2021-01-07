2019 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering remote start Block Heater Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Blind Spot Detection LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators Side Turn Indicators **NAVIGATION** 4G/LTE WIFI

