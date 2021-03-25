2019 Nissan Qashqai

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 6 , 6 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6856338

Stock #: 21R6190A

VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW324335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,662 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Sport steering wheel Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Bucket front seats ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Urethane Gear Shifter Material Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs) Analog Appearance

