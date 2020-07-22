Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

39,722 KM

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

SV - Heated Seats Bluetooth Cruise

Location

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

39,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5597073
  • Stock #: X27609
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC734469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Reverse Park Assist, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Heated Side Mirrors, Keyless Ignition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #X27609


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Roof Spoiler
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

