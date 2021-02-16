Menu
2019 Nissan Titan

19,278 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Nissan Titan

2019 Nissan Titan

XD S

2019 Nissan Titan

XD S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

19,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6579153
  • Stock #: 20T8743A
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F31KN520353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20T8743A
  • Mileage 19,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Nissan Titan XD S that you won't find in your average vehicle. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Nissan Titan XD S. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Nissan Titan XD makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black front bumper
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
3.916 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat -inc: flip down centre seat w/armrest
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Styled Steel
Tires: LT245/75R17 AS
Stain-Resistant Cloth Seat Trim
Engine: Cummins 5.0L DOHC 32-Valve V8 Turbo Diesel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
1929# Maximum Payload
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
GVWR: 4078 kgs (8990 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto system w/7.0 colour display 6 speakers streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology auxiliary audio input jack 2 USB connection port for iPod interface and other devices and Bluetoo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

