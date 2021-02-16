2019 Nissan Titan

+ taxes & licensing
3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2
Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Nissan Titan XD S that you won't find in your average vehicle. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Nissan Titan XD S. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Nissan Titan XD makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16
